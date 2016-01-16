ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish Airlines on Saturday cancelled 95 flights because of strong winds at its hub in Istanbul, according to a statement on its website.

Domestic and international flights in and out of Istanbul's Ataturk Airport were affected, it said.

"Due to storm-strength 'lodos' winds, flights on Jan. 16 and 17 have been cancelled to reduce potential capacity," Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, said.

The lodos is a warm southwesterly wind in the Sea of Marmara that blows at times throughout the year and can raise high seas.

The main ferry service across the Marmara cancelled a half-dozen trips due to the lodos, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Potter)