ISTANBUL, March 19 Turkish Airlines has raised around $328.3 million through dollar-denominated Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates, bankers told Reuters on Thursday, the first time the airline has tapped the capital markets.

The certificates have an expected final maturity of March 2027 and the deal is expected to be finalised later on Thursday, the bankers said.

EETCs, a special type of debt financing, ensure that lenders have direct claim over an aircraft in the event that an airline runs into financial trouble. They typically offer lower interest rates than other forms of aircraft financing.

(Reporting by Nevzat Davranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)