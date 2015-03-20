ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish Airlines
has raised $328.3 million through dollar-denominated
certificates to finance three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft,
it said, the first time the carrier has raised funds through
capital markets.
The airline said in a statement late on Thursday it had
raised the money through a private offering of Enhanced
Equipment Trust Certificates (EETC).
EETCs, a type of debt financing, ensure lenders have direct
claim over an aircraft in the event that a carrier has financial
trouble. They typically offer low interest rates than other
types of aircraft financing.
Turkish Airlines did not give details of the financing.
However, bankers told Reuters on Thursday the certificates would
mature in March 2027 and that Citigroup and Goldman Sachs
were the lead bookrunners.
The financing will be used to fund the purchase of the three
new Boeing jets due for delivery this month and next month,
Turkish Airlines said.
The carrier said last month that it and its subsidiaries
planned $3.74 billion in investments this year, mostly on
previously ordered aircraft that will expand its fleet of 261
planes.
