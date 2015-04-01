ISTANBUL, April 1 A Turkish Airlines flight to Lisbon was diverted back to Istanbul on Wednesday but the reason was unclear, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

It was the third time in a week a Turkish Airlines flight was forced to change course. A Sao Paulo-bound flight landed in Morocco after a note with the word "bomb" was found in the lavatory on Monday.

On Sunday, a flight from Istanbul to Tokyo turned back shortly after take-off when another note was found on the lavatory door. Turkish Airlines is Europe's fourth-biggest carrier.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)