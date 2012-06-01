ISTANBUL, June 1 Turkish national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday it had withdrawn from talks for a possible partnership talks with Poland's LOT .

Last month, Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Temel Kotil had confirmed talks were underway.

Announcing the withdrawal from talks in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Turkish Airlines said the possible deal would have made a limited contribution to its medium-to-long term plans.