SOPOT, Poland May 23 Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its national flag carrier LOT than just Turkish Airlines, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

Warsaw is due to pick an advise this month for the sale of LOT, with Turkey's national carrier mulling an acquisition. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)