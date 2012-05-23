UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
SOPOT, Poland May 23 Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its national flag carrier LOT than just Turkish Airlines, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.
Warsaw is due to pick an advise this month for the sale of LOT, with Turkey's national carrier mulling an acquisition. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd