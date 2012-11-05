ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkish Airlines is to cooperate more closely with Lufthansa, its chairman was quoted as saying on Monday.

Prime minister Tayyip Erdogan had said at the weekend the two companies were to deepen existing ties. Erdogan said on Saturday he had agreed to a proposal by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to establish "joint management" of the two carriers.

The airline sector has seen a flurry of partnerships as carriers band together to counter tough conditions.

Turkish Airlines (THY) and Lufthansa are joint owners of the SunExpress airline and members of the Star Alliance, one of the global airline networks.

"Now it is a matter of advancing this cooperation somewhat further," Milliyet newspaper quoted Turkish Airlines chairman Hamdi Topcu as saying. "We discussed this subject in communication with the Lufthansa side. The Lufthansa management shared this communication with German Chancellor Angela Merkel."

"On Monday we in the THY management will talk this subject over. But the dimension of the cooperation is not yet clear," Topcu said.

Lufthansa spokesman Klaus Walther said on Saturday: "We are always in talks about how we can further improve and intensify the cooperation between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines for the benefit of our customers," he said.

A Turkish Privatisation Administration official said in late September there had been no decision on the method or size of a sale of some of the government's 49.12 percent stake in Turkish Airlines after a newspaper reported the state planned a 30 percent block sale.

Lufthansa is in the middle of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.9 billion) cost-cutting programme to combat rising fuel costs and increased competition from low cost and Gulf rivals. It has said the programme was needed so it can afford new fuel-efficient planes and its focus at present rather than any acquisitions. ($1 = 0.7785 euro) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dan Lalor)