UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Oct 12 Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday that its passenger numbers jumped 19.7 percent year-on-year to 29.1 million in the January-September period.
The Istanbul-based airline said its load factor rose 5.3 points to 77.9 percent in the same period. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders