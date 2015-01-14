ISTANBUL Jan 14 Flag carrier Turkish Airlines , Europe's fourth-biggest airline, said on Wednesday its passenger numbers rose 13 percent to 54.7 million people last year.

The state-run airline's load factor, which measures capacity, was largely flat in 2014, decling just 0.1 points, to 78.9 percent, it said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)