ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish Airlines has decided to buy 15 Boeing B777-300ERs by 2017 with an option to buy five more, it said in a statement on Monday.

The flag-carrier said it decided to place orders for 3 planes in 2014, 7 in 2015, 5 in 2016 and another 5 in 2017 from Boeing, the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange said.