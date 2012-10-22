BRIEF-Nevada Copper announces further investment by Pala, extension of loan maturity dates to Dec. 31, 2018
ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkish Airlines has decided to buy 15 Boeing B777-300ERs by 2017 with an option to buy five more, it said in a statement on Monday.
The flag-carrier said it decided to place orders for 3 planes in 2014, 7 in 2015, 5 in 2016 and another 5 in 2017 from Boeing, the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange said.
* Jinkosolar announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's Space Communications has begun operating a new communications satellite, Amos-7, it said on Monday, a major milestone after it lost two satellites in the past two years.