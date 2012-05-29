ISTANBUL May 29 Turkish Airlines had
to cancel flights on Tuesday, after being hit by staff reporting
ill in a protest at a draft law which would make it illegal for
aviation workers to strike.
THY's website was also hit by a cyber attack and was not
working, transport minister Binali Yildirim said, adding 104
flights had been cancelled and he would take "necessary steps"
if the issue was not resolved soon.
The head of aviation union Hava-Is said the employee action
was a response to the draft bill, but was not an official strike
- THY staff can strike only after a statutory process.
"Many of them have become sick and do not feel ready to fly.
In terms of flight safety, they are unable to perform their
duties," Hava-Is general secretary Mustafa Yagci told Reuters.
THY spokesman Ali Genc said on Twitter: "The Hava-Is Union
has made an illegal call for a strike and some workers have
responded to this call. Because of this we are experiencing
problems to flight operations".
Alper Ozdemir from Oyak Securities said there was still an
outstanding dispute over pay for 2011 and 2012 between THY and
the union. "If the government cannot pass the law banning the
strike rights of the union, it is possible that the union goes
on a full strike within a month," Ozdemir wrote in a note.
THY, 49 percent state-owned, has undergone rapid expansion
over the past few years, expanding its fleet and adding dozens
of new routes, bringing the number of destinations close to 200.
It owns a 49 percent stake in Bosnian flag carrier BH
Airlines and is in talks to buy a stake in Polish flag carrier
LOT.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch and Daren Butler; Editing by Dan
Lalor)