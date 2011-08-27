ISTANBUL Aug 27 Turkish Airlines posted a net loss of 220.6 million Turkish lira ($126 million)in the second quarter, much steeper than a consensus forecast, and despite an increase in sales of 34 percent as weakness in the Turkish currency weighed.

The fast-expanding airline was forecast to post a net loss of 126.2 million lira, according to a Reuters' poll on sales of 2.845 billion lira.

The Turkish lira has lost more than 12 percent of its value against the dollar this year. ($1 = 1.751 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)