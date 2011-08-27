UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
ISTANBUL Aug 27 Turkish Airlines posted a net loss of 220.6 million Turkish lira ($126 million)in the second quarter, much steeper than a consensus forecast, and despite an increase in sales of 34 percent as weakness in the Turkish currency weighed.
The fast-expanding airline was forecast to post a net loss of 126.2 million lira, according to a Reuters' poll on sales of 2.845 billion lira.
The Turkish lira has lost more than 12 percent of its value against the dollar this year. ($1 = 1.751 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.