ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish Airlines posted a net profit of 76.7 million lira ($43 million) in the third quarter, surging from 21.4 million lira a year earlier and sharply better than a poll forecast of an 84.1 million lira loss, it said on Friday.

Turkish Airlines' third quarter net sales amounted to 3.58 bln lira, in line with a poll forecast of 3.6 billion lira and up 41 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 1.786 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)