ISTANBUL, April 12 Turkey's national carrier
Turkish Airlines posted sales in 2011 of 11.82
billion Turkish lira ($6.54 billion), a 40 percent increase from
8.42 billion lira a year ago, the airline said in a filing to
the Istanbul bourse.
Turkish Airlines' net profit dropped from 286.4 million lira
a year ago to 18.5 million lira in 2011.
In a statement earlier on Thursday, the company said it had
changed the accounting currency from lira to U.S. dollars, a
move analysts said made it difficult to accurately compare this
year's results to previous years.
($1 = 1.8083 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)