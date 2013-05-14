* Workers scheduled to start strike on May 15
* Hundreds of flights cancelled during previous strike
* Company denies reports of boardroom rift
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, May 14 Turkish Airlines
staff are highly likely to go on strike from Wednesday, a union
official said, raising the prospect of flight delays and
cancellations in a dispute over pay and the reinstatement of
sacked workers.
Aviation union Hava-Is, which says it represents 14,000 of
the airline's 15,800 workers, is demanding that the company
rehires 305 employees dismissed after industrial action that
grounded hundreds of flights in May last year.
The prospect of a strike this week comes as Turkish Airlines
denied media reports of strife within management over the labour
unrest and a move to ban female flight attendants wearing red
lipstick and nail polish, which it withdrew this month.
Hava-Is had set a May 15 deadline to resolve the dispute
with one of the world's fastest-growing airlines, and the
union's general secretary, Mustafa Yagci, said on Tuesday that
"there looks to be a high probability of a strike".
Yagci said that the union's chairman had talks with Turkish
Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu but without any sign of a deal.
"Management stands where it stood five months ago," he
added.
The union said in a previous statement that a strike would
begin at 3am local time on May 15. It was not clear how many
employees would take part in strike action, but Yagci suggested
on Tuesday that there could be significant disruption.
"Turkish Airlines has about 800 daily flights from Istanbul
alone. When you consider this, their loss will be great," he
said.
The workers the union wants reinstated were dismissed after
the airline had to cancel 223 flights when staff reported ill in
protest at a draft law making it illegal for them to strike.
Parliament passed the bill last year but the union says it still
has the right to take industrial action.
Turkish Airlines Chairman Topcu told NTV television on
Monday that collective bargaining talks with Hava-Is were
blocked because of the precondition for the 305 dismissed
workers. He said that the union should wait for a court ruling
on their fate.
The company, which is 49 percent state-owned, also denied
that management itself is in dispute over the airline's recent
troubles.
"The characterisation of the issue by some press outlets as
a management crisis does not reflect the truth. There is no
disagreement in the Turkish Airlines management," it said in a
statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday.
It added that Chief Executive Temel Kotil had requested
leave because his father was unwell but had delayed the leave
until next week because of the ongoing talks with the union.
