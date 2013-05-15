* Aviation union declares strike
* No flight delays reported
* Airline says strike participation low
* Union says strike impact will increase
* Shares up 3.7 percent
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish Airlines
said there had been little impact on Wednesday from a strike in
protest over pay and previous sackings, saying the low turnout
was a "scandal" for the company's main union.
The head of labour union Hava-Is, which represents 14,000 of
the airline's 15,800 workers, in turn accused management of
intimidation to undermine the action and said its impact would
increase as it gains momentum.
The strike is potentially significant for Turkish Airlines,
ranked Europe's fourth-largest by passenger numbers, since
sustained action could undermine expansion plans at one of the
world's fastest-growing carriers.
Turkish Airlines is in the midst of a programme to double
its fleet and is buying up to 95 narrow-body jets from Boeing Co
and 117 planes from Airbus.
Its shares rose 3.7 percent by 1258 GMT, far outpacing the
main stock index which gained 0.9 percent.
Turkish Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu said the call to
strike had not gained support from employees.
"The reason we did not declare a lockout was because our
employees in large numbers informed us that they are happy with
conditions ... and don't accept the (union's) reasons for a
strike," Topcu told Reuters. "This is turning into a scandal for
the union."
ON TIME
The rate of on-time departures rose to 95 percent on
Wednesday from the average 88 percent, Topcu said. There was a
slight increase in the number of sick employees to 30 from an
average of between 20 and 25, he added, though it was not clear
if the slight increase was related to the strike.
Hava-Is is demanding the state-run airline rehire 305 staff
dismissed after industrial action that grounded hundreds of
flights in May last year. It also wants inflation-based pay
increases and working and resting hours that meet international
standards, Aycin told Reuters.
Aycin said the exact number of striking workers was not
immediately known and participation may be low because workers
feared they could use their jobs.
At Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, passengers said no delays
were posted to the departures board and the domestic terminal's
typically long check-in and security queues seemed shorter than
normal.
There was a heavy police presence at Turkey's busiest
airport, where Hava-Is members gathered to hold a protest.
Atilay said flight disruption may occur later on Wednesday
or in coming days as the strike progresses.
"Flights this morning are being staffed by personnel who are
also part of management and they will be used up," he said,
warning safety could be at risk. "Threats were made in an effort
to prevent the strike, and some employees worried they could
lose their jobs".
Topcu said the company's managers believed agreement could
be reached on pay but they would await a final court ruling
before agreeing to reinstate workers fired in 2012, a
precondition for the union.
