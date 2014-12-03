ISTANBUL Dec 3 Turkey's state-run lender
Halkbank said late on Tuesday its offer to buy a 76.76 percent
stake in Serbian lender Cacanska Banka had failed.
Halkbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange
that it could not agree on the price with related authorities,
without elaborating how much it had offered.
Cacanska Banka is 28.48 percent owned by the Serbian
government, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) holds 24.99 percent, according to Reuters
data. The International Finance Corporation owns 19.99 percent,
with the remaining 26.54 percent is owned by other shareholders.
According to Reuters data, the Serbian bank has a market cap
of $18.12 million.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)