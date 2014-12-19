BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
ISTANBUL Dec 19 State-run lender Halkbank said on Friday it would increase its paid-in capital by 80 percent to 2.25 billion lira ($972.4 million) to set up an Islamic lender.
The bank made the announcement in a filing with the stock exchange. Turkey has four non-state Islamic banks, and state Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approval to establish an Islamic finance unit as well.
($1 = 2.31 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: