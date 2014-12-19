ISTANBUL Dec 19 State-run lender Halkbank said on Friday it would increase its paid-in capital by 80 percent to 2.25 billion lira ($972.4 million) to set up an Islamic lender.

The bank made the announcement in a filing with the stock exchange. Turkey has four non-state Islamic banks, and state Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approval to establish an Islamic finance unit as well.

($1 = 2.31 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)