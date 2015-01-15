BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkey's state-run lender Vakifbank said on Thursday it had mandated six banks to issue dollar-denominated global medium term notes (GMTN) as part of a previously-announced $5 billion programme.
Vakifbank mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International and HSBC to arrange investor meetings starting on Jan. 19. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.