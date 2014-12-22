ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's state-run Vakifbank said on Monday it has decided to apply for $300 million worth of project financing from the Islamic Development Bank to set up an Islamic lender.

Turkey has four non-state Islamic banks and state-owned Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approvals to establish an Islamic unit as well while Halkbank said last week it would increase its share capital to set up an Islamic lender.

