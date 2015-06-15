June 15 Turkiye Finans, the largest Islamic bank
in Turkey, told regulators that its chief executive Derya Gurerk
had resigned from his position on Friday, an unexpected move at
a time of growing competition in the sector.
Executive vice president Osman Celik would take over the
role temporarily, the bank said in a regulatory filing without
elaborating on the departure of Gurerk, who had served on the
role since 2011.
A bank spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
Turkiye Finans, in which Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank is the largest shareholder, has a predominant
focus on corporate banking and is one of four incumbent Islamic
banks in the country.
These are being joined by the Islamic units from state-run
lenders Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and Vakifbank.
This is expected to widen the reach of interest-free finance
in the majority Muslim nation but is also raising concerns about
the possible impact on the sector's growth and profitability.
