ISTANBUL, April 24 Final price guidance on the sukuk issue of Turkiye Finans, an Islamic lender known locally as a participation bank, is around 4 percent, bankers said on Wednesday.

The bank, majority owned by Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, had mandated Citigroup, HSBV, NCB Capital and Noor Islamic Bank for the issue last week.

Turkey's Capital Markets Board approved earlier this month the bank's application for a sukuk issue of $500 million. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)