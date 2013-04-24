BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank updates on proposed initial public offering of A shares
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
ISTANBUL, April 24 Final price guidance on the sukuk issue of Turkiye Finans, an Islamic lender known locally as a participation bank, is around 4 percent, bankers said on Wednesday.
The bank, majority owned by Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, had mandated Citigroup, HSBV, NCB Capital and Noor Islamic Bank for the issue last week.
Turkey's Capital Markets Board approved earlier this month the bank's application for a sukuk issue of $500 million. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital
* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with trustee, vendor, silver pond vendor and guarantor
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing