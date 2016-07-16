Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
ASHGABAT, July 16 Turkmenistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the first half of 2016 from 9.1 percent a year earlier, official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported on Saturday.
The Central Asian nation's gas-dominated economy has taken a hit from the decline in energy prices and Russia's decision to stop purchases of Turkmen gas.
The World Bank expects full-year economic growth in the former Soviet republic to slow to 5.0 percent in 2016 from 6.5 percent a year earlier. In 2013 and 2014, Turkmenistan's gross domestic product had grown at double-digit rates. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS