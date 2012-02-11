Feb 12 Turkmenistan holds a presidential
election on Sunday which pits President Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov against seven token challengers.
Here is a look at Turkmenistan over the past 20 years:
May 1992 - Turkmenistan adopts a new constitution
proclaiming itself a democratic, secular state following the
break up of the Soviet Union in 1991 and calls a presidential
election for June. President Saparmurat Niyazov is re-elected in
the state's first direct presidential election.
December 1999 - Parliament amends the constitution to allow
Niyazov to hold the presidency for life.
August 2002 - Niyazov, officially known as Turkmenbashi, or
Head of all Turkmen, proposes that January be renamed
Turkmenbashi at a meeting of the People's Council, the country's
highest consultative body.
-- Other months are to be given names such as "The Flag",
"Independence" and "Rukhnama", the title of a quasi-religious
spiritual guide written by Niyazov and published in 2001.
December 2006 - Niyazov dies from a heart attack on Dec. 21.
February 2007 - Berdymukhamedov becomes president after
elections, pledging to follow a path set by Niyazov and to
respect existing energy contracts.
March 2007 - Berdymukhamedov says his main task is to raise
living standards. Addressing the country's top legislative body,
which he now heads, Berdymukhamedov pledges more pay for
teachers and farmers as well as widespread Internet and mobile
phone access.
September 2008 - Turkmenistan adopts a new constitution
designed to improve the state's democratic credentials and
assure investors of its economic openness.
-- Turkmenistan abolishes the Niyazov-era legislative body
whose 2,500 delegates were hand-picked by the president, and
transfers its powers to an elected 125-member parliament. It
also announces elections to be held in December .
-- The new constitution vows to respect property rights and
market economy principles.
December 2008 - Turkmens vote in a poll promoted by the
government as a step to democracy, but criticised in the West
for lack of choice - most candidates represented the Democratic
Party led by Berdymukhamedov.
February 2009 - Amnesty International says Berdymukhamedov
has failed to deliver on pledges to free up the Central Asian
nation since being sworn in as president two years ago.
April 2009 - Russia, the main buyer of Turkmen gas, halts
its imports after a pipeline explosion. The pipeline is repaired
but the two sides cannot agree on new terms of sales as Russia's
Gazprom needs less gas than in the past.
September 2009 - Berdymukhamedov tells visiting Russian
President Dmitry Medvedev the two sides have managed to solve
most technical problems and he expects a new deal to be agreed
under a new pricing formula.
December 2009 - The gas pipeline TAGP (Trans Asian Gas
Pipeline) is opened in Samandepe in Eastern Turkmenistan. The
1,833-km (1,139-mile) pipeline ends an era of Russian dominance
over Central Asian energy exports and marks a new stage in
Beijing's conquest of untapped riches in a vast region wedged
between China, Russia, Iran and Afghanistan.
July 2010 - The president announces plans to permit the
creation of private newspapers.
November 2010 - Turkmenistan says it has won support from
its Caspian neighbours to lay a pipeline under the sea and
become a major gas supplier to Europe, boosting plans for the
EU-backed Nabucco project. The country will have up to 40
billion cubic metres of gas spare to supply to Europe.
February 2012 - Presidential election.
