* Ubiquitous Turkmen leader only recognised candidate in
poll
* Central Asian state holds 4 pct of global gas reserves
* Rights groups say freedoms restricted
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmenistan votes on
Sunday in a one-sided election certain to extend the rule of
President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov over a Central Asian
country holding 4 percent of global gas reserves, which rights
groups rank among the world's most repressive.
Berdymukhamedov, a 54-year-old qualified dentist, is also
prime minister, commander of the armed forces and chairman of
the only political party in Turkmenistan. His word is final in
the former Soviet republic, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.
Few citizens recognise anyone on the ballot paper other than
the president, whose portrait - smiling and dressed in business
suit and tie - can be found in parks, streets, offices and hotel
lobbies across the desert nation of 5.5 million people.
Berdymukhamedov's seven token challengers, including
government ministers and the director of a state-run textile
factory, have lauded the president in the run-up to the vote.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has
not sent observers, after deciding during a pre-vote mission to
the country in December that its presence would not "add value"
given limited freedoms and lack of political competition.
Russian television channels, picked up by satellite dishes
that crowd the roofs of Soviet-era apartment blocks in Ashgabat
and other cities, are a rare connection with the outside world
in a country where Facebook and YouTube are blocked.
After winning the last presidential election in February
2007, Berdymukhamedov began gradually to dismantle the often
bizarre cult of personality around Saparmurat Niyazov, the
country's first post-Soviet leader, who died of a heart attack.
He has restored the traditional names of the months, which
had been altered by Niyazov to honour national symbols. For
several years, January had shared Niyazov's adopted name of
Turkmenbashi - Head of All Turkmen.
THE PATRON
Keen to diversify gas sales and attract investment,
Berdymukhamedov has engaged foreign governments and promised
economic reforms while avoiding the more eccentric traits of his
predecessor, who banned opera, circus and gold teeth.
Some analysts say the elections are being choreographed to
present an image of democracy to the West, where energy
companies are vying for a share of the world's fourth-largest
natural gas reserves, along with oilfields in the Caspian Sea.
China is in pole position to snap up these resources, having
lent more than $8 billion to help Turkmenistan develop its
energy sector and built a 2,000-km (1,250-mile) pipeline to its
border, while talks on a trans-Caspian route to Europe drag on.
Though his absolutist tendencies pale next to those of his
predecessor, Berdymukhamedov is becoming more ubiquitous. His
subjects call him Arkadag: The Patron. Lawmakers have bestowed
upon him the title "Hero of Turkmenistan".
International rights groups also say there is little
evidence that Turkmenistan is improving its human rights record.
Amnesty International, in a statement two days before the
election, said it was concerned about torture and ill-treatment
in Turkmen prisons, as well as "severe restrictions" on freedom
of movement and expression, political activism and faith.
"Turkmenistan remains closed to international scrutiny by
choice," said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International's Europe and
Central Asia deputy programme director. The organisation said
its repeated requests to visit the country had gone unanswered.
Only North Korea and Eritrea ranked lower in the 179-country
press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders. Human
Rights Watch said in its latest annual report that media and
religious freedoms were subject to "draconian restrictions".
Turkmenistan has 2.9 million registered voters, slightly
more than half of the total population. Berdymukhamedov won 89
percent of the vote in the last presidential election.
(Writing by Robin Paxton)