* Ubiquitous Turkmen leader only recognised candidate in
poll
* Voters hear eulogies to president in festive atmosphere
* OSCE not monitoring, rights groups say freedoms restricted
* Central Asian state holds 4 pct of global gas reserves
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Performers in Turkmen
national dress eulogised their president at polling stations on
Sunday in a one-sided election sure to extend Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov's rule over the reclusive Central Asian state
that holds 4 percent of global gas reserves.
Berdymukhamedov, 54, faced seven token candidates who hold
no real ambition of dislodging the trained dentist as president
of the former Soviet republic, which human rights groups rank
among the most repressive countries in the world.
An avid horseman, Berdymukhamedov's word is final in a land
that borders Iran and Afghanistan. His subjects call him Arkadag
- the Patron - and he is prime minister, commander of the armed
forces and chairman of the only political party in Turkmenistan.
Few citizens recognise anyone on the ballot paper other than
the president, whose portrait can be found in parks and offices
across the mainly Muslim country of 5.5 million people.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
declined to send observers after concluding that its presence
would not "add value", given limited freedoms and the lack of
political competition.
"Berdymukhamedov's election is a foregone conclusion and
there is very little chance of seeing any kind of social
protests against the incumbent," said Lilit Gevorgyan, analyst
at IHS Global Insight.
Girls with long pigtails emerging from embroidered skullcaps
offered voters juice and fresh bread outside polling stations in
the showpiece capital Ashgabat, under a dusting of snow unusual
for the desert nation.
Outside one polling station in a bread factory, men and
women in thick wool hats danced in the freezing air and sang
eulogies to Berdymukhamedov: "Long live our Dear Arkadag!"
With two hours until polls closed, official turnout among
2.9 million registered voters nationwide was 93 percent. The
only uncertainty is whether Berdymukhamedov will exceed the 89
percent of the vote he won in the last presidential election.
After that poll in February 2007, Berdymukhamedov began to
disassemble the cult of personality around Saparmurat Niyazov,
Turkmenistan's first post-Soviet leader, who died of a heart
attack in December 2006.
Seeking investment and markets for his gas, Berdymukhamedov
has taken steps to bring his country out of the isolation of the
Niyazov era, engaging foreign governments and avoiding the more
eccentric traits of a predecessor who banned opera and ballet.
Some analysts say the elections are being choreographed to
present an image of democracy to the West, where energy
companies are vying for a share of the world's fourth-largest
natural gas reserves, along with oilfields in the Caspian Sea.
'HERO OF TURKMENISTAN'
Though his absolutist tendencies pale next to those of his
predecessor - who named the month of January after his adopted
title of Turkmenbashi, or Head of All Turkmen - Berdymukhamedov
is acquiring his own cult status.
In a lavish ceremony in October, lawmakers bestowed upon him
the title "Hero of Turkmenistan".
Berdymukhamedov cast his ballot at polling station No. 11,
alongside his son, grandson and father, in whose honour a police
unit was named last week.
Reporters who were driven to polling stations in Ashgabat
and the nearby town of Abadan were asked politely not to speak
to voters, as this would be in violation of electoral law.
Mergen, a 34-year-old removals man in Ashgabat, said later
that people would be content as long as they had work. "When a
person can feed his family, spoil his kids and take them to the
seaside, what more could you want?" he said.
Residents receive subsidised water and gas, while gasoline
costs less than a third of the price in Kazakhstan. But meat
prices have risen by 20 percent since the beginning of the year.
Berdymukhamedov's stated aim of battling corruption will
also be a challenge. Only Afghanistan, Myanmar, North Korea and
Somalia ranked lower among 183 countries profiled in watchdog
Transparency International's 2011 Corruptions Perception Index.
"I want to open my own business, but it takes too much time,
effort and money - and I don't have the connections," said
37-year-old Ashgabat resident Gulnara, giving only her first
name.
The State Information Agency of Turkmenistan called the
election "a significant step on the road to further
democratisation of modern Turkmen society".
But Turkmenistan's exiled opposition is playing no part in
the election. They say Berdymukhamedov did not follow through on
a promise to invite opponents back home to contest the vote.
"Fifteen years under Niyazov's dictatorship wiped out the
political opposition, which was weak to start with," said
Gevorgyan at IHS.
International rights groups also say there is little
evidence that Turkmenistan is improving its human rights record.
Amnesty International, in a statement timed to coincide with
the election, said it was concerned about ill-treatment in
Turkmen prisons, as well as "severe restrictions" on freedom of
movement and expression, political activism and faith.
Human Rights Watch has criticised "draconian restrictions"
on media and religious freedoms.
Preliminary results of the election are expected on Monday.
Writing by Robin Paxton