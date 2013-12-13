Dec 13 Following are key facts about Turkmenistan, which holds the first multi-party parliamentary election in its post-Soviet history on Sunday, in which only candidates loyal to President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov are running.

GEOGRAPHY

Turkmenistan occupies 448,100 sq km (280,062 sq miles) on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea and borders Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Kazakhstan. About nine-tenths of Turkmenistan is desert, chiefly the Kara-Kum, one of the world's largest sand deserts.

POPULATION

The Central Asian country's 5.5 million people are mostly ethnic Turkmens but include Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Russians, Ukrainians, Armenians and Azeris. The official language, Turkmen, is part of the Turkic family of languages. Russian is also used.

HISTORY

Turkmenistan became part of the Russian empire at the end of the 19th century. It became part of the Soviet Union in 1924 and declared independence after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Berdymukhamedov, born in June 1957, came to power after the death of Saparmurat Niyazov, who ruled for 21 years until his death in 2006.

He started to slowly dismantle Niyazov's flamboyant personality cult but is now himself the focus of the same type of adulation. His official nickname is Arkadag, or The Patron.

He has improved ties with the West, which criticises his autocratic rule while eyeing on Turkmenistan's huge natural gas reserves, and has benefited from rising gas export revenues from expanding exports to China.

RELIGION

The Sunni branch of Islam is the most widely practised religion in the officially secular state.

ECONOMY

Turkmenistan has the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves and has launched three gas-processing plants at the giant Galkynysh field, the world's second-largest natural gas reservoir, this year which will feed the existing pipeline route to China and its future expansion.

It sells much smaller volumes of its gas to Russia and Iran, and has expressed interest in exporting gas to Europe and to India and Pakistan via Afghanistan, although these two projects have not yet come to fruition.

Following independence in 1991, Turkmenistan experienced several years of economic decline. It was hit hard in 1997 when non-payments by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) forced a suspension of virtually all natural gas exports.

The economy began to recover and accelerate by 1998 and has been growing in double-digit percentage terms since 2004.

Turkmenistan aims to reduce its dependence on gas exports by developing its petrochemicals industry and potential export sectors including construction materials, textiles and electricity.

The gas-driven economy is set to grow 10.1 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said in November, against its previous estimate of 8 percent. It forecast 10.7 percent economic growth in 2014.

The country plans to more than triple gas output in the next two decades from this year's planned 76.9 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Louise Ireland)