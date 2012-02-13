* Turkmenistan's 'Patron' only recognised candidate
* OSCE not monitoring, rights groups say freedoms restricted
* Central Asian state holds 4 pct of global gas reserves
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Feb 13 Turkmen President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov secured five more years as leader of
the Central Asian state by winning 97 percent of votes in an
election shunned by OSCE observers for a lack of competition,
the Central Election Commission said on Monday.
Berdymukhamedov, 54, had faced seven token candidates who
held no ambition of dislodging the trained dentist as president
of a country holding 4 percent of global gas reserves and ranked
by rights groups among the most repressive in the world.
At polling stations on Sunday, performers in national dress
danced and sang eulogies to their president, whose word is final
in a desert country of 5.5 million people that borders Iran and
Afghanistan. His subjects call him Arkadag - the Patron.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) declined to send observers after concluding that its
presence would not "add value", given limited freedoms and the
lack of political competition.
Official turnout among 2.9 million registered voters
nationwide was 96.7 percent, the election commission said.
Berdymukhamedov's margin of victory exceeded the 89 percent he
polled in the last presidential election in February 2007.
"This speaks of the nation's cohesion," Orazmurad Niyazlyev,
chairman of the Central Election Commission, told reporters.
After the 2007 poll, Berdymukhamedov began to disassemble
the cult of personality around Saparmurat Niyazov,
Turkmenistan's first post-Soviet leader, who died of a heart
attack in December 2006.
Though extraordinarily high, Berdymukhamedov's victory
margin fell short of the 99.5 percent scored by Niyazov when he
was elected president in 1992. Niyazov later named the month of
January after his adopted title of Turkmenbashi, Head of All
Turkmen.
International energy companies are vying for a share of
Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves, the world's joint
fourth-largest, as well as oilfields in the Caspian Sea.
Seeking investment and markets for his gas, Berdymukhamedov
has taken steps to bring his country out of the isolation of the
Niyazov era, engaging foreign governments and avoiding the more
eccentric traits of a predecessor who banned opera and ballet.
Though his absolutist tendencies pale next to those of his
predecessor, Berdymukhamedov is acquiring his own cult status.
Already prime minister and commander of the armed forces, he was
bestowed with the title "Hero of Turkmenistan" last year.
The country's exiled opposition played no part in the
election. They say Berdymukhamedov did not follow through on a
promise to invite opponents back home to contest the vote.
International rights groups also say there is little
evidence that Turkmenistan is improving its human rights record.
Amnesty International said it was concerned about suspected
torture and ill-treatment in Turkmen prisons, as well as "severe
restrictions" on freedom of movement and expression, political
activism and faith.
Human Rights Watch has criticised "draconian restrictions"
on media and religious freedoms.
(Writing by Robin Paxton)