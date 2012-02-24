* President reappoints deputy PM, oil and gas minister
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Feb 24 Turkmen President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told his government to accelerate oil
and gas field developments and attract foreign investment after
retaining his top energy officials in a cabinet reshuffle, state
media reported on Friday.
Berdymukhamedov told ministers to prioritise construction of
a trans-Afghanistan gas pipeline and the development of the
Galkynysh natural gas field, the second-largest in the world.
"The head of state said it was imperative to undertake the
necessary work to attract major foreign investment," state
newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported from a government
meeting.
Berdymukhamedov, a 54-year-old trained dentist, was
re-elected this month for a second five-year term as president
of Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic holding more than 4
percent of the world's natural gas reserves.
He reappointed Deputy Prime Minister Baimurad Hojamukhamedov
as the country's senior energy industry official, responsible
for the development of the world's joint fourth-largest natural
gas reserves and oilfields in the Caspian Sea.
Oil and Gas Minister Bairamgeldy Nedirov retained a post he
has held since August 2008. Yagshygeldy Kakayev, head of the
state agency for hydrocarbon resources - the body responsible
for distributing licences - was also re-appointed.
Berdymukhamedov said the development of the Galkynysh
natural gas field, better known by its previous name of South
Iolotan, was a priority for his government.
British auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates has ranked the
field as the world's second-largest natural gas field after
South Pars in Iran, saying last October it could contain between
13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic metres.
BP data show that Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia each hold
4.3 percent of the world's natural gas reserves. Only Russia,
Iran and Qatar have a larger share.
Turkmenistan, seeking to diversify its gas sales from
Soviet-era master Russia, says it could supply energy to Europe
and has already started pumping to China along a pipeline opened
in 2009. Beijing has lent the country over $8 billion.
The absence of any firm production commitments has long been
a source of frustration for Western energy majors active in the
country, including Chevron Corp.
Although companies such as Malaysia's Petronas and
Dubai-based Dragon Oil have been drilling for years on
the Caspian Sea shelf, Chinese state-owned CNPC is still the
only foreign firm with an onshore production sharing agreement.
Berdymukhamedov also emphasised construction of the 1,700-km
(1,060-mile) Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India, or TAPI,
pipeline to deliver gas from Galkynysh to South Asian markets.
The proposed pipeline could pump 33 billion cubic metres a
year but its route, particularly the 735-km (450-mile) Afghan
leg, presents significant security challenges. Participants must
also secure funding and agree on delivery terms and prices.
Berdymukhamedov also appointed Sakhatmurad Mammedov as the
new head of state gas company Turkmengaz. Mammedov was
previously director of the country's largest oil refinery in the
Caspian port city of Turkmenbashi.
Annaguly Deryayev was retained as head of the state oil
company, Turkmenneft. He has been in the job since October 2010.
(Writing by Robin Paxton, editing by William Hardy)