ASHGABAT Jan 12 Exchange bureaus in
Turkmenistan stopped selling foreign currency on Tuesday, citing
an order from the central bank and prompting a jump in black
market rates as ordinary Turkmens fear a fresh devaluation.
Clerks at two bureaus visited by a Reuters correspondent in
the capital, Ashgabat, said they were only buying foreign
currency and cited a central bank order. The bank has not
published any documents or statements on its website and could
not be reached for comments.
For the last few months, long queues could be seen daily
outside of exchange bureaus in Ashgabat as Turkmens rushed to
convert their savings into dollars and euros, fearing a
devaluation of the national currency, the manat.
Turkmenistan, whose main export is natural gas, devalued the
manat by about 19 percent to 3.50 manats per dollar from Jan. 1,
2015, and some had expected another adjustment around the same
date this year.
Neighbouring Kazakhstan, also an exporter of hydrocarbons,
switched to a floating exchange rate last August. Since then,
its currency, the tenge, has lost almost half its value against
the dollar.
With Turkmen exchange bureaus refusing to sell dollars, the
greenback jumped to 4.00 to 4.20 manats on the black market on
Tuesday from 3.60 to 3.70 manats.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)