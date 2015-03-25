By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, March 25 The European Union is seeking
to revive a gas pipeline project from Turkmenistan to Europe and
involve European energy companies, an EU diplomat in
Turkmenistan said.
The Crimea crisis has added urgency to the EU's search for
gas from sources other than Russia, which supplies around a
third of Europe's gas needs.
Denis Daniilidis told Reuters that Maros Sefcovic, the EU's
head of energy union, was going to visit Turkmenistan in coming
months to restart talks about the TransCaspian pipeline.
The project, which is meant to bring gas from Turkmenistan
to Europe across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Turkey, has
been stuck for years due to political, ecological and financial
uncertainties.
"In the course of talks with our Turkmen partners, we came
to the point when we had to figure out how we would structure
the involvement of EU companies willing to buy Turkmen gas for
the European market," he said.
While he did not provide other details, Turkmen officials
said earlier this month that "active" negotiations were under
way to supply Europe with between 10 and 30 billion cubic metres
of gas per year.
Last year, Turkmenistan and Turkey signed a framework
agreement to supply gas to the proposed Trans-Anatolian natural
gas pipeline project (TANAP), which will offtake gas from
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea.
To connect to TANAP, Turkmenistan needs to build its own
link under the Caspian Sea, a disputed area between Russia,
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan.
TANAP will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to
Turkey's frontier with Bulgaria and Greece. Its construction is
expected to be completed by the end of 2018 in order to start
deliveries of gas from Shah Deniz II in 2019.
Russia's Gazprom has drastically cut Turkmenistan gas
imports over the last couple of years, with the latter now
exporting around 30-35 billion cubic metres of gas to China
annually - the figure set to double by 2020. Gazprom plans to
start gas supplies to China close to the end of this decade.
Turkmenistan also sells small amounts of natural gas to
neighbouring Iran.
