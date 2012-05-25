MOSCOW May 25 Turkmen President Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov sacked his oil and gas minister, citing his poor
performance on state television on Friday, just two days after
the Central Asian nation agreed landmark deals to supply natural
gas to Pakistan and India.
The deals agreed on Wednesday offer major economic benefits
but depend on building and defending a U.S.-backed pipeline
across violence-wracked Afghanistan, including a 735-km
(450-mile) leg through the provinces of Herat and Kandahar.
A former deputy head of Turkmenistan's state gas company
Turkmengaz, Kakageldy Abdullaev, was named acting oil and gas
minister to replace Bayramgeldy Nedirov, who had held his post
since August 2008.
Turkmenistan, which holds the world's fourth-largest
reserves of natural gas, produced 66 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of the fuel in 2011, an official said on Thursday, in a rare
disclosure of such data in the secretive Central Asian nation.
Berdymukhamedov, who wields virtually unlimited powers and
is popularly known as Arkadag (The Patron), usually personally
informs the nation of 5.5 million of its economic performance.
"Nedirov did not carry out orders, which inflicted damage on
the state economy. Due to this, I am letting him go,"
Berdymukhamedov was shown on state television as saying.
BP data show that Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia each hold
4.3 percent of the world's natural gas reserves. Only Russia,
Iran and Qatar have larger shares.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Gary Hill)