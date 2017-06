ASHGABAT Feb 8 Turkmenistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 percent last year from 6.5 percent in 2015, state television reported on Wednesday, citing final official data.

Economic growth in the gas-exporting Central Asian nation has been slowing since 2015 as energy prices dropped and Russia halted imports of Turkmen gas, leaving China as its main buyer. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Larry King)