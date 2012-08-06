ASHGABAT Aug 6 Turkmenistan's gross domestic
product grew by 11.0 percent in January-July year-on-year
compared to a 14.4-percent rise in the same period of 2011,
President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said in a state television
report aired on Monday.
Turkmenistan, holder of the world's fourth-largest reserves
of natural gas and Central Asia's largest producer of the fuel,
is one of the world's most reclusive states, and its strongman
leader remains the main source of macroeconomic information.
"There is every reason to believe that this growth trend
will continue in the future," Berdymukhamedov told a government
meeting.
Berdymukhamedov, a professional dentist, was sworn in for a
second five-year term in February after winning 97 percent of
votes in an election so devoid of competition that the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe declined to
send observers.
He said the nation of 5.5 million's economy growth in the
first seven months of this year had been driven by a rises in
industrial output and construction of 40-percent and
18.4-percent respectively.
Turkmenistan's GDP, which hinges heavily on production and
exports of natural gas, grew by 14.7 percent last year after a
9.2-percent rise in 2010, official statistics showed.
The TV report said Berdymukhamedov "had given a number of
orders to further develop the fuel and energy sector ... and
attract foreign investment in large-scale infrastructure
projects, including the development of new hydrocarbon deposits
and building pipelines". It gave no further detail.
Turkmenistan, whose natural gas reserves according to BP
data are behind only Russia, Iran and Qatar, does not
officially disclose its natural gas output and exports.
BP estimates show that last year the country produced 59.5
billion cubic metres of natural gas and consumed internally 25.0
bcm.
Local media reported on Monday that Turkmenistan's gas
output grew by 12.1 percent in January-July compared to the same
period a year ago, while exports of natural gas expanded by 16.1
percent. It gave no absolute volumes.
The Asian Development Bank has predicted Turkmenistan's 2012
GDP to grow by 10 percent, noting that economic diversification
to reduce the country's dependence on energy exports and
continuing the reform process remain key policy challenges.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing
by Patrick Graham)