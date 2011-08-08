* Vital gas output, exports rise, nominal volumes not given

* Officials hope GDP may expand by 14 percent in 2011

ASHGABAT, Aug 8 Turkmenistan's gross domestic prodcut (GDP) grew by 14.4 percent in January-July, compared to the same year-ago period, state television on Monday quoted President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov as saying.

The reclusive Central Asian nation, which holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, does not publish its economic statistics, and the strongman president, who enjoys virtually unlimited powers, is the main source of such data.

Berdymukhamedov said industrial output had expanded by 43.2 percent in the first seven months of 2011 in year-on-year terms, while the construction sector had grown by 17.9 percent. No further details were given.

Turkmenistan's GDP grew by 9.2 percent in 2010. A senior Turkmen official said in June that the economy could expand by a further 14 percent this year.

Turkmenistan, whose economic performance hinges on exports of natural gas, is seeking warmer ties with the West as it aims to ship the fuel to Europe bypassing former master Russia.

Meanwhile, gas exports to China and Iran are being boosted and progress has been made on a planned trans-Afghan gas pipeline designed to run to Pakistan and India.

State media reported on Monday that Turkmenistan's gas output had risen 40.4 percent in January-July compared to the same year-ago level, while exports grown by 76.2 percent. They gave no nominal volumes.

Turkmenistan has annual output capacity of 75 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. Independent industry sources estimate, however, that the country produced annually no more than 40-44 bcm in 2009-10 due to sharply lower exports to Russia. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)