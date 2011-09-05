Sept 5 ASHGABAT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Turkmenistan's gross domestic product grew by 14.5 percent in the first eight months of 2011 compared to the same period a year ago, state television quoted President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov as saying.

The Central Asian nation, which holds the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas, rarely publishes reports on its macroeconomic performance and Berdymukhamedov, who enjoys sweeping powers, remains the main source of such data.

Turkmenistan's GDP grew by 9.2 percent in 2010.

Berdymukhamedov said the country's industrial output had expanded by 47.9 percent year-on-year in January-August. The construction sector grew by 18.1 percent, he said.

"Inflation is being held within the targeted range," the report said, without giving any further detail. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Patrick Graham)