Sept 5 ASHGABAT, Sept 5 (Reuters) -
Turkmenistan's gross domestic product grew by 14.5 percent in
the first eight months of 2011 compared to the same period a
year ago, state television quoted President Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov as saying.
The Central Asian nation, which holds the world's
fourth-largest reserves of natural gas, rarely publishes reports
on its macroeconomic performance and Berdymukhamedov, who enjoys
sweeping powers, remains the main source of such data.
Turkmenistan's GDP grew by 9.2 percent in 2010.
Berdymukhamedov said the country's industrial output had
expanded by 47.9 percent year-on-year in January-August. The
construction sector grew by 18.1 percent, he said.
"Inflation is being held within the targeted range," the
report said, without giving any further detail.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Patrick Graham)