* Around 3,000 attend extravagant swearing-in ceremony
* Performers sing eulogies to the 'Patron'
* Foreign leaders absent, oil companies represented
* President pledges multi-party political system
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Feb 17 Turkmenistan's president
was sworn in for a second five-year term on Friday in a ceremony
that lauded the former dentist for his purported greatness after
he clinched a new landslide election victory.
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov won 97 percent of the vote this
week in an election so devoid of competition that the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe declined to
send observers.
The re-elected leader, 54, swore he would faithfully serve
the Turkmen people before reclining in a gilded throne as
performers sang: "May your good deeds continue, Arkadag!"
"I pledge faithfully and honestly to serve the people of
Turkmenistan ... and to protect the independence and neutrality
of Turkmenistan," he said to rapturous applause.
Berdymukhamedov - also known as Arkadag, or The Patron, by
his subjects - listened to a series of eulogies in his honour,
as a 3,000-strong audience, that included representatives of
international energy companies vying for a share of the world's
joint fourth-largest natural gas reserves, looked on.
They included representatives of Chevron Corp and
ExxonMobil Corp. Turkmenistan holds 4 percent of global
gas reserves. It also controls significant oilfields in the
Caspian Sea.
No foreign heads of state attended the ceremony, which took
place amid tight security in the showpiece capital of Ashgabat.
The audience was largely made up of Turkmen elders and political
leaders who joined foreign diplomats and youth organisations
inside the Palace of Congress.
Berdymukhamedov's word is final in this former Soviet
republic of 5.5 million people which borders Iran and
Afghanistan and is ranked by rights groups among the world's
most repressive countries.
Anxious to win foreign investment and markets for the
country's gas, Berdymukhamedov has steadily tried to bring
Turkmenistan out of the isolation that accompanied the eccentric
rule of his predecessor, Saparmurat Niyazov, who banned opera,
circus, ballet and gold teeth.
Berdymukhamedov came to power in a February 2007 election,
weeks after Niyazov's sudden death, and swiftly set about
dismantling the cult of personality that had surrounded
Turkmenistan's first post-Soviet leader.
HORSES AND FOLK SONGS
But although his absolutist tendencies pale next to those of
his predecessor, there are signs that Berdymukhamedov is
cultivating his own colourful image.
As performers sang eulogies to the president, video images
showed him galloping on the back of a thoroughbred Akhal Teke
horse - a national symbol of Turkmenistan - and playing folk
melodies on a synthesiser.
School children released thousands of white balloons into
the air as the presidential party left the palace.
Berdymukhamedov will appoint a new government within a
month. In his first public comments since winning re-election,
he pledged to build a market economy and a multi-party political
system, as well as to fight drug trafficking and to relax
controls on the media.
"We will create the conditions for a multi-party system in
Turkmenistan," he said in comments broadcast on state television
two days before his inauguration.
A law permitting the registration of opposition parties came
into force last month, only five days before registration of
presidential candidates closed. Any locally-based party would be
unlikely to threaten the dominance of the ruling Democratic
Party.
Turkmenistan's exiled opposition did not take part in the
election and said Berdymukhamedov did not make good on a promise
to invite his opponents back home to contest the vote.
Human Rights Watch has criticised "draconian restrictions"
on media and religious freedoms in Turkmenistan. Media watchdog
Reporters Without Borders ranked only North Korea and Eritrea
below it in the organisation's 179-country press freedom index.
(Writing by Robin Paxton, editing by Andrew Osborn)