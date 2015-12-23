Belek, TURKMENISTAN Dec 23 Turkmenistan on
Wednesday completed a pipeline that can ship gas from the
world's second largest gas field to the West or, alternatively,
boost eastbound shipments to China and, in future, to Pakistan
and India.
The $2.5 billion East-West pipeline connects Galkynysh and
other fields in the east of the country to its Caspian coast,
from where a proposed Trans-Caspian link could deliver gas to
Azerbaijan and then to Europe.
The Trans-Caspian pipeline (TCP) project, backed by the
European Union, has so far remained on paper, partly due to
disputes about the Caspian Sea's legal status and Turkmenistan's
refusal to sign production-sharing agreements with foreign
companies for major hydrocarbon deposits.
But President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said on Wednesday
that the availability of gas on Turkmenistan's western border
could breathe new life into TCP.
"With the completion of East-West, cooperation with our
European partners acquires new meaning," he said at the launch
ceremony in the small town of Belek located close to the
Caspian.
The 773-kilometre (483-mile) East-West link, which has a
capacity of 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year, could also
feed a proposed pipeline going along the coast through
Kazakhstan to Russia.
However, the implementation of that project looks unlikely
after Moscow, once Ashgabat's main customer, bought just 11 bcm
of Turkmen gas in 2014 and will slash imports of the fuel to 4
bcm this year.
Another option is to use the new link to ship gas in the
opposite direction. Western Turkmenistan, although not as rich
in gas as the eastern regions, could eventually provide
additional volumes for a pipeline that delivers 30 to 35 bcm of
gas a year to China.
Turkmenistan this month started work on its part of a
natural gas pipeline to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI)
which also originates near Galkynysh.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by
William Hardy)