ASHGABAT Oct 14 Turkmenistan has borrowed $700
million from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to finance the
construction of a natural gas pipeline through Afghanistan to
Pakistan and India, the country's official news agency said on
Friday.
The $10 billion TAPI (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan
and India) pipeline, originating at the giant Galkynysh gas
field in Turkmenistan would carry 33 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas a year.
Turkmenistan, which sits on the world's fourth-largest gas
reserves, last December started building its section of the
pipeline, designed to ease its dependence on Russia and China,
but the three other countries have yet to begin work.
Difficulties in obtaining financing for the project and
concerns about security in Afghanistan, where Islamist Taliban
insurgents control swathes of the territory earmarked as the
pipeline route, have led to lengthy delays.
Turkmenistan will use the 15-year IDB loan to finance
construction work and equipment purchases, the country's state
news agency said.
Separately, a Pakistani official involved in the project
told Reuters on Friday TAPI was in the final stages of
financing, and investor roadshows were due to be held next
month.
