* First visit by Red Cross delegates to Turkmen jail
* U.N., human rights bodies say torture rife in local
prisons
* Only cosmetic changes expected under Berdymukhamedov
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, April 11 Turkmenistan has allowed a Red
Cross delegation to visit one of its prisons for the first time
since the reclusive Central Asian nation's independence from the
Soviet Union in 1991, the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.
The Red Cross delegates, including a doctor, made a round of
one of the penitentiaries of Turkmenistan's interior ministry
last week, the Geneva-based ICRC said in a Russian-language
statement posted on its website.
It added that the delegation had also visited the
construction site of a future prison. It did not identify the
penitentiaries or provide other details.
"These visits are a stage in Turkmenistan's many-sided
cooperation with the ICRC," the Red Cross said, adding its
delegates had also met Turkmen interior and foreign ministry
officials "to discuss terms of new steps in this direction".
Turkmen officials could not reached for comment.
The United Nations Committee against Torture has expressed
concern about allegations of widespread torture and
ill-treatment and of enforced disappearances in custody in
Turkmenistan.
New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its recent
annual report that Turkmenistan remains one of the world's most
repressive countries.
"The country remains closed to independent scrutiny, media
and religious freedoms are subject to draconian restrictions,
and human rights defenders face constant threat of government
reprisal," it said.
Official data on the number of prisoners in the nation of
5.5 million are not available. Each year thousands of prison
inmates are amnestied on big national holidays.
President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, known as Arkadag, or
The Patron, enjoys sweeping powers and a rising personality cult
in his desert nation, which according to data from BP sits on
the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas.
He came to power in December 2006 after his autocratic
predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov suddenly died of a heart attack.
Berdymukhamedov put in place some of the economic reforms
stalled under Niyazov and, keen to export the nation's gas
riches via alternative routes, has moved to warm ties with the
West.
"Turkmenistan continued to expand relations with foreign
governments and international organizations, but with no
meaningful outcomes for human rights," HRW said.
After winning 97 percent of the vote in a February
presidential election in which he had no real rivals,
Berdymukhamedov said he would allow the launch of two new
political parties in his one-party state.
Analysts say the new parties are unlikely to pose any
challenge to his absolute rule.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Paul Simao)