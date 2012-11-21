Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Nov 21 Turkey's telecoms company Turk Telekom said on Wednesday it had placed non-binding bids to buy Bulgaria's Cosmo Mobile (Globul) and Germanos Telecom Bulgaria.
Turk Telekom said in a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange that the bids were placed as part of the company's plans for regional expansion.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)