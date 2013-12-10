ISTANBUL Dec 10 Turk Telekom said on Tuesday it had appointed a new chief executive, the third since Turkey's biggest telecoms company was privatised in 2008.

Board member Rami Aslan was named as replacement for Hakam Kanafani, who had been CEO since 2010, according to an e-mailed statement from the company. Kanafani will remain on the board.

Two other senior executives - Tahsin Yilmaz, who was general manager, and Mustafa Uysal, chief financial officer - will now serve as advisors to Aslan, the statement said.

Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which is part-owned by Saudi Telecom, holds 55 percent of Turk Telekom, while 13.3 percent is traded on the Istanbul stock exchange after Turkey privatised the stake for $1.87 billion in 2008.

The Turkish government retains a 32 percent share in Turk Telekom, which also controls the broadband service TTNet and Turkey's third largest mobile-phone operator, Avea.

A former Citigroup banker, Aslan joined Oger in 2005 and he eventually served as chief executive of Oger Telecom, according to a biography provided by Turk Telekom.

The statement was issued after the stock market closed. Shares in the operator closed down 0.6 percent, in line with a decline in the main share index. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Holmes)