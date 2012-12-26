ISTANBUL Dec 26 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom signed two eight-year loan deals worth $600 million with China Development Bank, the company said on Wednesday.

The $200 million agreement will be used to finance goods and services bought from Huawei and will have an interest rate of Libor+2.85 percent, whereas the $400 million deal will have an interest rate of Libor+3.40 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)