BRIEF-Promise Technology to set up JV for storage technology business
* Says it will set up a JV with capital of 75 million yuan for storage technology business
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operator, posted net income of 629.6 million lira ($348 million) in the second quarter, below a forecast of 675 million lira in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
Profit was 505.7 million lira in the same period of 2011, according to an income statement filed with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Sales were 3.18 billion lira versus 2.97 billion lira in the year-ago period, the statement also showed.
($1 = 1.81 liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
JAKARTA, Feb 13 Grab is likely to announce a deal to buy Indonesian online payment startup Kudo for over $100 million, a source close to the matter said, in a move that will help the Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm roll out its services to more customers.
* U-Next Corp's wholly owned unit U-NEXT SPC1 is offering a takeover bid for 134,616,160 shares (or no less than 71,465,300 shares, 34.68 percent stake) of Usen Corp's stock, at the price of 461 yen per share