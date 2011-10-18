(Adds details, background)

* Net profit 359.5 mln lira

* Sales up 13.3 pct at 3.07 bln lira

* Hit by lira's fall against the dollar and euro

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 Turk Telekom's third quarter net profit halved from a year earlier to 359.5 million Turkish lira ($193 million), hit by currency movements, the company said on Tuesday.

The result missed analysts' average forecast in a Reuters poll of 396.5 million lira.

"Group net income is down 359 million lira by 52 percent compared to Q3 2010, mainly due to depreciation of the lira against the dollar and euro," the company statement said.

Sales rose 13.3 percent to 3.07 billion lira, compared with a poll forecast of 3.02 billion lira.

The lira has weakened about 20 percent against the dollar so far this year.

Turk Telekom, which has a mobile unit, Avea, as well as an internet and fixed-line business, saw net profit rise 11.5 percent in the first quarter but profits fall by 16 percent in the second quarter on the back of the weakening lira.

The company said that as of the third quarter, the group had 15.5 million fixed access lines, 6.8 million ADSL connections and 12.5 million mobile subscribers.

It said it was expecting full-year 2011 revenue growth of 9-10 percent, and investment of around 2.2 billion lira.

