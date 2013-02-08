ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkey's biggest telecommunications company Turk Telekom said it expected consolidated revenues to rise 5-7 percent this year.

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Thursday, it also said it expected consolidated EBITDA to be around 5.1-5.3 billion lira ($2.9-3 billion) and consolidated investment spending to be around 2.2 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7740 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)