ISTANBUL Feb 5 Turkish telecoms firm Turk Telekom said on Wednesday it expected a 4 to 5 percent rise in its consolidated revenue in 2014.

Turk Telekom on Tuesday posted net profit of 1.3 billion lira ($577 million) in 2013, compared with 2.64 billion in 2012.

The company also said it would make investments worth 2.1 billion lira this year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)