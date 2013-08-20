ISTANBUL Aug 20 Turk Telekom said on Tuesday it was considering various borrowing alternatives to diversify its financing resources but had not mandated any banks for a bond issue.

It issued the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange after a news report that Turk Telekom had hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Emirtates NBD, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to lead the issuance of its debut Eurobond. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)