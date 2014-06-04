ISTANBUL, June 4 Turk Telekom said on Wednesday it will start a roadshow on June 5 in Britain and the United States for a bond issue which it said previously would have a maximum volume of $1 billion.

The Turkish telecoms company has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD and JP Morgan for the issue. The bond will have a maximum maturity of 10 years, it said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)