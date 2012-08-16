ISTANBUL Aug 16 Turkey's Competition Board said on Thrusday that it decided to open an investigation into Turkey's main landline operator Turk Telekom and its internet unit TTNET in connection with internet tariffs.

The board reached the decision after receiving complaints about TTNET using broadband internet tariffs which are "destructive and excluding competitors from the market," the board said in a statement on its web site. (Writing by Seda Sezer)